Will go till last step for Nawaz Sharif: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz said even a blind can see that this fake government is scared.

Maryam Nawaz in a tweet said government is scared and trying to speed up its actions against political opponents in a hurry. She said these tactics would ruin the government.

She asked PML-N workers to fight like a lion on every platform. She said the timing and details of next strategy cannot be giving now, adding that she will go till the last step for Nawaz Sharif. —NNI