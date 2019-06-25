Won’t give NRO, no matter who contacts me: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that someone from Sharif family contacted the head of an Arab state asking relief in corruption scandals but he responded that this was an internal matter of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) parliamentary party in Islamabad today (Tuesday) where NRO was also discussed.

The Prime Minister said it was feared that Turkey’s president Erdogan may support former premier Nawaz Sharif but he did not discussed about this matter during the meeting.

Sources said PM Imran Khan has clarified this that no NRO would be given to these looters no matter who contacts me.

During the meeting, the premier said that the opposition parties won’t get NRO whether they arrange All Parties Conference (APC) or run any movement.

Khan further directed all the members to ensure their presence for budget approval session.

Meanwhile, the members discussed strategy for the approval of budget for fiscal year 2019-2020. They also deliberated on handling the anti-government movement launched by opposition parties.—NNI