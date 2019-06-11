Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz has message for their haters

Pakistan’s hottest alleged couple, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain is known to surround themselves in controversies.

The duo is currently on a romantic getaway.

Yasir has made a TikTok video on bollywood song from “Hum hai rahi pyar ke” featuring Iqra Aziz.

With the TikTok Yasir has posted a message for his haters as well.

The exact location is unknown but Iqra posted a picture hinting about their destination. She wrote, “Swadika” along with the picture which is greeting in Thai language.



View this post on Instagram Swadika🙏✈️ . @yasir.hussain131 A post shared by IQRA AZIZ🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz) on Jun 6, 2019 at 7:55pm PDT

-by Aghna Noor