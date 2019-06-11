Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz has message for their haters

Pakistan’s hottest alleged couple, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain is known to surround themselves in controversies.
The duo is currently on a romantic getaway.
Yasir has made a TikTok video on bollywood song from “Hum hai rahi pyar ke” featuring Iqra Aziz.
With the TikTok Yasir has posted a message for his haters as well.
Yeh movie “hum hain rahi pyaar k “ mai be atleast 20 bar dekhi hogi . And I love this song so we made this tiktok . Enjoy !! Aur hate comments karna band karo yaar enjoy karo . Jal Jal k skin kyon kharaab karni . Geo aur geeny Do . Warna mera assistant block kar dega phir kesy dekho gy aur kahan comment karo gy ؟؟؟ Khush rahen aur Khush rehny den 🙏🏼❤️ #yasirhussain #iqraaziz #tiktok #humhainrahipyarke #vacation
The exact location is unknown but Iqra posted a picture hinting about their destination. She wrote, “Swadika” along with the picture which is greeting in Thai language.
Swadika🙏✈️ . @yasir.hussain131
-by Aghna Noor