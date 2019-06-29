Zardari becomes part of three NA standing committees

ISLAMABAD: The former president and co-chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari has made the member of more three National Assembly standing committees member that climbed his participation in six committees.

According to sources, he became the member of NA committees on information, defence production and privatisation.

Sources said it was PPP plan that Asif Ali Zardari will spend most of his time by attending the meeting of these committees and avoid to stay long in jail.

It is pertinent to say that earlier Asif Zardari was made a member of NA committees on Industries and Production, Textile and Water Resources and he would be attending the meetings of the committees after issuing production orders. —INP