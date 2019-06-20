Zardari emphasizes to formulate long-term economic policy for country

ISLAMABAD: Participating in the debate on the budget for next fiscal year, PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari said that the government and the opposition should sit together and formulate a long-term economic policy for the country.

He said the government has enhanced salaries of employees in the budget but increasing tax on them has only offset the benefit of that raise. He said those already paying taxes should not be further burdened.

He said steps need to be taken to restore the confidence of industrialists and businessmen.

The PPP Co-Chairperson also thanked the speaker for issuing his production orders.