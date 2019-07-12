Home / Latest / 1,250-mile road linking Europe to China given green light

1,250-mile road linking Europe to China given green light

gsdtg.jpg

The "Meridan" highway will reach almost 1,250 miles (2,000 kilometers) long and will run westward from the country's border with Kazakhstan, creating the shortest route to move goods between mainland Europe and China, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported.