1,250-mile road linking Europe to China given green light

A new highway stretching 1,250 miles through Russia has received the green light from officials.

The “Meridan” highway will reach almost 1,250 miles (2,000 kilometers) long and will run westward from the country’s border with Kazakhstan, creating the shortest route to move goods between mainland Europe and China, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

The agency said that Russian politician Dmitry Medvedev approved the first phase of the project, which will be funded as part of a partnership between private investors with state support.

The project will cost an estimated 600 billion rubles — around $9.4 billion. RIA Novosti reported that more than 80% of the land needed for the construction of the highway has already been bought.—CNN