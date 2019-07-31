126th birth anniversary of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah being observed today

The 126th birth anniversary of Mader-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah is being observed today.
Various political parties and women wings of many organizations will arrange conferences and seminars to highlight the services rendered by Fatima Jinnah.
Fatima Jinnah being sister of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, played a vital role in the creation of Pakistan.
Fatima Jinnah gathered the women of sub-continent on one platform which made the struggle for achieving a separate state of Muslims easier.