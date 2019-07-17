17 martyred after small plane of Pak Army crashes in Rawalpindi

Seventeen people including five crew members embraced martyrdom and twelve civilians were injured after a Pakistan Army Aviation aircraft on a routine training flight crashed near Mora Kalu in Rawalpindi this morning.

According to the ISPR, the aircraft crashed in built up area resulting into 12 fatal civilian casualties.

The crew members martyred in the incident, including two pilots, were Lieutenant Colonel Saqib, Lieutenant Colonel Waseem, Naib Subedar Afzal, Havaldar Ibne Ameen and Havaldar Rehmat.

Rescue teams of Pakistan Army and 1122 reached the site immediately and started the rescue operation. The fire that broke out after the crash has been extinguished and the injured have been shifted to hospitals in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi visited DHQ Rawalpindi and inquired about the health of those injured in Pakistan Army’s plane crash.

He directed the concerned medical staff to provide best medical treatment to the injured.

Emergency has already been declared in all hospitals.