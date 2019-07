Born in 1970, he got commissioned in Pakistan Army on October 14, 1994.

Captain Karnal Sher Khan emerged as the symbol of mettle and courage during the Kargil conflict on the Line of Control.

He embraced martydom on 5th July 1999 in a counter attack by the Indian Army on his post.

He is one of ten recipients of Pakistan’s highest military honour, Nishan-e-Haider.