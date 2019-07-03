3rd martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani being observed today

Protest rallies, processions and public demonstrations have been arranged across Azad Jammu and Kashmir to observe the third martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

Different political, social and religious parties have chalked out number of programs to pay homage to the young freedom fighter and other Kashmiri martyrs.

Main rally of the day will be taken out in Muzaffarabad today. It has been arranged by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell. The rally will turn into a public gathering at Burhan Muzaffar Wani Chowk.

A function would also be held at Central Press Club Muzaffarabad today. AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan would be the Chief Guest on this occasion.