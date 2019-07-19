AC dismisses NAB’s plea against Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield reference

Earlier this month, the court’s judge Mohammad Bashir issued summons for Maryam Nawaz as the NAB claimed that the trust deeds produced by her in the case were fake.

The court dismissed the plea, declaring it inadmissible for hearing.

Speaking to media outside the court, Maryam Nawaz said that she is ready and willing to give five years to the government but people of Pakistan have already rejected the current regime for its incompetency to run the country.