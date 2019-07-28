Advisor to PM Zulfi Bukhari reveals the visit of Ivanka

Pakistan and United States have agreed for enhanced cooperation in human development sector.

The agreement was made during a meeting between Advisor to US President Donald Trump on Job Creation, Economic Empowerment, Workforce Development and Entrepreneurship, Ivanka Trump and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari in the Washington DC.

Both the dignitaries discussed future projects in Pakistan which could help socio-economic development in the country through employment opportunities and vocational trainings for its youth.

Ivanka Trump showed keen interest in working on women empowerment in Pakistan and also expressed a desire to launch various programmes for the welfare of women in Pakistan.

Zulfikar Bukhari thanked Ivanka for taking special interest for Women empowerment in Pakistan and highlighted the areas where both the countries could collaborate to ensure equal representation of both genders in Pakistan’s workforce.

He also invited the daughter of US President, Ivanka Trump to visit Pakistan.

While discussing in the program ‘Aaj Rana Mubashir kay sath’ Advisor to PM reveals the expecting date of Visit of Ivanka Trump.



He said “Ivanka Trump will likely to visit in the next six months to Pakistan for enhanced cooperation in Human Development sector.”