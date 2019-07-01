Afghan President lauds vision of PM Imran, COAS General Bajwa

In an interview, he said we are hopeful about the recent engagements between leadership of both countries.

The Afghan President appreciated the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for keenly supporting a stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

Replying to a question, he said global scenario has been changing and all countries in the region want to cooperate with each other. He expressed the desire to promote economic connectivity with Pakistan.

Expressing his views about the great poet of the sub-continent Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Ashraf Ghani said he was no doubt a great poet and widely appreciated in Afghanistan.