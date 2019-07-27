AJK President urges Modi to respond positively to mediation offer of US President

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan says international pressure is increasing on India for resolution of Kashmir dispute.

He was addressing a press conference along with a six-member parliamentary delegation from the UK in Islamabad on Saturday.

The AJK President said US President Donald Trump’s mediation offer on Kashmir and reports of the United Nations, the United Kingdom and the European parliament indicate that the international community intends to play its due role in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

Sardar Masood Khan said Kashmir is an international dispute and the same has been endorsed by the US President during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington.

He said India should give a positive response to US President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation on Kashmir issue.

He said there is no out of box solution to the Kashmir issue without the United Nations resolutions on it.

He said Kashmiris should be taken on board for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Replying to a question, the President Azad Jammu and Kashmir said China’s endorsement of Donald Trump’s mediation offer about Kashmir is a welcoming statement and it will also help in resolving the issue.

Head of the UK delegation and member of European Union Parliament Richard Corbett said it is a fact that Kashmiris are facing deteriorating situation because of the tense situation.