Amir Shaikh transferred, Ghullam Nabi Memon posted as new police chief of Karachi

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh on Monday was transferred from his post and Ghullam Nabi Memon was posted as new police chief of Karachi in major reshuffle in Sindh police.

Amir Ahmed Shaikh was appointed Additional IG Operations and was replaced by Ghullam Nabi Memon as the Karachi police chief.

Amir Ahmed Shiekh has not completed his tenure of 1.5 years as he was posted as police chief 11 months ago.

Additional IG Hyderabad Ghullam Sarwar Jamali was removed from his post and directed to report to Services and General Administration. Jamali will be replaced by Additional IG Special Branch Waliullah.

Imran Yaqoub has been elevated to Grade-21 and appointed Additional IG Special Branch, while Farhat Junejo has been appointed DIG Special Branch.

Qamar Zaman has been appointed DIG Traffic, Licence and Training.