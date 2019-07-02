Rana Sanaullah sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE: PML (N) MNA Rana Sanaullah has been sent on a fourteen days Judicial Remand along his accomplices.

Earlier, Anti-Narcotics Force has presented Rana Sanaullah Khan before Magistrate Ahmad Waqas in Lahore, amid tight security cover.

A security plan was placed for Sanaullah’s court appearance in and around Zila Katchehri to avoid any untoward incident, with more than 400 anti-riot force personal deployed around the city.

On Monday, Sanaullah was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) from near the Sukheke area in Punjab. The arrest took place while Sanaullah was going from Lahore to Faisalabad.