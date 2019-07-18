Another elected prime minister arrested: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that another prime minister who was elected by people’s votes has been arrested.

Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) detained former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi near Thokar Niaz Baig toll plaza in Lahore.

The PML-N leader questioned that will lawlessness, humiliation and injustice be the fate of all those who are elected by vote. “An elected representative is just a victim of a photocopied page of a notorious institution,” she said.

Let it be known that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been ‘accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices’ by the anti-corruption watchdog.

A joint action was taken against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi by the NAB Rawalpindi and the NAB Lahore. He was accompanied by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at the time of arrest. Both leaders were on their way to hold a presser in Lahore.—NNI