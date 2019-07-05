Appeal to extend Hamza’s physical remand in Ramzan Sugar Mills case rejected

LAHORE: Accountability Court (AC) on Friday rejected the appeal filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to extend the physical remand of leader of the opposition in the Punjab assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

During the proceeding NAB’s prosecutor demanded the extension in the physical remand of Hamza Shehbaz.

NAB said that some suspects has to be investigated in the presence of Hamza Shehbaz on which Hamza Shehbaz’s advocate said that if someone is to be investigated there is no need of his client’s physical remand and that according to the law remand could not be extended on such grounds.

Hamza’s lawyer further said that NAB had previously made the same request for physical remand. He asked why there was a need for physical remand if a reference had been filed in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

He said Ramzan Sugar Mill employee Javed Iqbal was cooperating with NAB and had also appeared before the accountability bureau.

The court then rejected NAB’s request for an extension in physical remand in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case and sent him on judicial remand and ordered that the PML-N leader be presented again on July 20.