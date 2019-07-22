Army Chief to visit Pentagon: DG ISPR

Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor has said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s delegation during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.
In a tweet, he said the Army Chief will also visit Pentagon to interact with Acting Secretary Defense Richard Spencer, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford and Chief of Staff of US Army Gen Mark A Milley.
COAS at Washington, DC. On 22 July 19, after the meeting at White House as part of Prime Minister’s delegation, COAS will visit Pentagon to interact with Acting Secretary Defence Mr. Richard Spencer, CJCS Gen Joseph Dunford and Chief of Staff of US Army Gen Mark A Milley.
— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 22, 2019