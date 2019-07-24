Army Chief, US Senator discuss bilateral relations

WASHINGTON: US Senator Lindsay Graham and retired General Jack Keane met with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Washington.

Afghan peace process and Pakistan-US bilateral relationship were discussed.

Senator Graham recollecting his visit to Pakistan appreciated Pakistan’s role in improving security dynamics in the region.

The Army Chief apprised them of the improved security situation in Pakistan and the resulting opportunities for foreign businesses to invest in Pakistan.

The Army Chief said that bilateral relationship holds potential for both countries and would also assist in regional stability.