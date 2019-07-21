Army Chief will visit Pentagon to meet US military leadership: DG ISPR

WASHINGTON: DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor says Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit Pentagon to have interaction with US military leadership.

Talking to media at Pakistan Embassy in Washington, he said Army Chief will also accompany Prime Minister Imran Khan during his meeting with US President Donald Trump tomorrow.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said internal security situation of Pakistan is far better now. He said sacrifices of Pakistani nation and security forces have started yielding results.

DG ISPR said border control is much better after the erection of security fence along Pak Afghan border. He said border fence will help reducing terrorism related incidents.

He said now, main focus of security forces is development in Balochistan and re structuring of terrorism affected ares in coordination with civil administration.

He briefed the media regarding escalation of tension with India in Febraury this year and overall scurity situation of the country.

DG ISPR lauded the role of media in higlighting positive image of the country abroad.