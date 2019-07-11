Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Nawaz Sharif also spent over one point five billion rupees on his ninety-two foreign visits as prime minister.

The Minister said both the leaders had wasted the public money on their lavish trips as the country got nothing substantial internationally.

He said the last governments of PPP and PML-N had borrowed heavy loans of twenty-four thousand billion rupees during a decade long tenure. Shafqat Mehmood said the country is facing serious challenges due to their corruption and imperialistic life style.