Azfar Ahsan gets “Global Outreach Award”

Founder of Nutshell Conferences & Corporate Pakistan Group Muhammad Azfar Ahsan has been honored by Canada Pakistan Business Council.

He received “Global Outreach Award” during CPBC Annual Gala & Awards Night in Toronto in the presence of 500 Canadian nationals and Pakistani diaspora based in Canada.

Canada’s Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality Maryam Monsef, Members of Parliament Dr. Robert Oliphant and Salma Zahid, Canadian Senator Salma Ataullahjan, Chief of York Region Police Eric Joliffe, Mayor of City of Richmond Hill Dave Barrow, Mayor Bonnie Crombie, Chairman CPBC Honorable Bryon Wilfert, and President CPBC Samir Dossal were some prominent guests in attendance. Many parliamentarians, business leaders and government officials graced the occasion as well.