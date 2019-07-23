Bilawal says would support govt’s efforts to engage world unconditionally

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said in a tweet that he would support government’s efforts to engage the world for the sake of greater national interests.

Bilawal posted on twitter that he has several reservation about the prime minister, his undemocratic politics and economically fatal policies.

He said that PM’s conduct abroad particularly his jalsa was unbecoming of a PM who is supposed to represent Pakistan not just PTI.

I‘ve many reservations about our PM, his undemocratic politics & economically fatal polices. I also believe much of his conduct abroad particularly his jalsa is unbecoming of a PM who is supposed to represent 🇵🇰 not just PTI. 1/2 #TrumpHostsKhan — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) July 23, 2019

He further said that for the sake of greater national interest, everyone should support Pakistan’s efforts to engage the world, adding that for this reason, he would support the government’s efforts unconditionally.