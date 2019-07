ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said the Federal Cabinet approved the Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) to ban plastic bags in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

“The federal capital would celebrate its freedom from polythene bags on August 14,” he said.

Addressing to media persons during the cabinet briefing, the Adviser said the plastic bags had become a menace for the society.—APP