Chairman NAB approves 4 references against various personalities

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday accorded approval of filing four corruption references, six inquiries and eight investigations against various personalities.

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of anti graft watchdog, chaired by Justice Javed Iqbal also decided to file a reference against former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane case.

The board indicted Asif Ali Zardari as accused in Park Lane case.

Chairman NAB approved to file four references of embezzlement for Park Lane Private Limited and Parthenon (Pvt) Limited against Zardari and others.

The money laundering case, on the other hand, refers to the embezzlement of Rs4.4 billion.