Chief Justice emphasizes on developing police system on modern lines

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa has highlighted the importance of developing the police system on modern lines to solve criminal cases.

Addressing a ceremony at Central Police Office in Karachi on Friday afternoon, he said only confession before police is not enough and investigation officers should know how to prove the prosecution in the court of law.

The Chief Justice said two biggest loopholes in the criminal justice system are false testimony and delaying tactics. He said false testimony is needed to be curtailed if we want a society based on justice.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said important decisions have been made to overcome delaying tactics in cases. He said now testimonies in one case will be completed before proceeding to other cases, and it will be equal responsibility of the police.

The Chief Justice said the dispensation of justice process has been expedited and there is zero pending of cases of murder and drugs in twelve districts of Pakistan.

He said deathbed confession cannot be ignored as the person leaves this world and does not want burden of consciousness.