China supports role of int’l community for improvement in India-Pakistan ties

China says its supports the constructive role of international community including the United States for bringing improvement in Pakistan-India relations through dialogue.
At his regular news briefing in Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Office spokesperson hoped that the two countries can peacefully settle the Kashmir issue and other bilateral disputes through dialogue and make concerted efforts to safeguard peace and stability in South Asia.
The spokesperson said being neighbor to Pakistan and India, China sincerely hopes that the two countries can live in harmony.