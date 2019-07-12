Chinese companies assure to invest $5b in Pakistan

Heads of various Chinese companies have assured to invest five billion dollars in Pakistan in the next three to five years.

The Chinese business community delegation expressed its investment interest in Pakistan during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday.

The business delegation included over fifty-five heads of various Chinese companies.

The meeting was also attended by Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gilani and Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi.

Chinese companies representing small and medium enterprises evinced interest in shifting industry to Pakistan.

The Chinese investment and shifting of industry will generate over fifty thousand job opportunities in the first year.

In his remarks on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan and China enjoy strong bonds of friendship. He said China has always stood by Pakistan in the hour of trial.

The Prime Minister said we are impressed with the vision and sagacity of Chinese leadership especially their strategy regarding peace and development, governance and lifting the people out of poverty. He said Pakistan wants to take benefit from Chinese experiences.

Imran Khan that China Pakistan Economic Corridor project will prove to be a changer to further strengthening Pakistan-China friendship and exploit the true potential of trade between the two countries.

The Prime Minister said it is Pakistan’s top priority to give practical shape to the projects agreed upon under the CPEC. He said a special cell has been established in the ministry of planning and development for implementation of CPEC related projects. He said the aim is to ensure unhindered progress on these projects.

The Prime Minister also informed the Chinese delegation that the government is giving special emphasis to promotion of foreign direct investment and ease of doing business.

On the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan appreciated the steps taken by Pakistani government to encourage investment and the facilities being extended to the foreign companies for doing business in Pakistan.

The Chinese Ambassador said his country will fully cooperate with Pakistan to strengthen its industrial sector and promote business activities in order to realize the dream of a Naya Pakistan which is strong and prosperous.

Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood briefed the Chinese delegation about the government’s trade policies and especially the steps taken for implementation of CPEC related projects.