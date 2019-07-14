CM assures of resolving LBA issues on priority basis

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has assured that issues faced by the Lahore Bar Association (LBA) would be resolved on priority basis.

The Chief Minister made the assurance while talking to President LBA Asim Cheema who called on him here on Sunday.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was bringing ease for people from every segment of life. He said that lawyers community play a compelling role to provide common man with justice and their service in this regard can’t be ignored.

Usman Buzdar said that he himself been a lawyer so well aware of their issues that is why we are talking robust steps to solve their issues. He assured that their issues will be solved at preference.

He said that economic and social justice is vital for development of any society. He said that they will not only take measurements to solve their issues but will also give them resources.

The Chief Minister said that dispensary of Lahore Bar Association will be upgraded. He directed Commissioner Lahore Division to visit that dispensary and take necessary steps for its up-gradation.

Provincial Minister Raja Basharat, Secretary Finance, Commissioner Lahore Division, Principal Secretary to CM Punjab, CPO Lahore and other high officials were also present on the occasion.—INP