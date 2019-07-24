COAS, US Secretary of State discuss regional security issues

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited US State Department in Washington and called on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said this in a tweet on Wednesday.

DG ISPR said the two discussed regional security issues especially focusing on Afghan peace process, noting the importance of an Afghan led and Afghan controlled solution.

Ways to improve progress of Afg peace process & bilateral relationship as follow up to the summit meeting on 22 Jul 19 also discussed. “Pakistan attaches great importance to restoring a robust bilateral relationship based on mutual respect, trust & shared values”, COAS. (2of2). https://t.co/4LrSNl7v87 — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 24, 2019

Speaking on the occasion, Army Chief said Pakistan attaches great importance to restoring a robust bilateral relationship based on mutual respect, trust and shared values.