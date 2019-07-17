Court grants FIA physical remand of key suspect in judge video scandal

ISLAMABAD: A court on Wednesday granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) a two-day physical remand of Mian Tariq Mehmood, an alleged prime suspect who had fraudulently captured video(s) of accountability court judge Arshad Malik and has been accused of blackmailing ‘influential personalities.’

The FIA’s cyber wing had lodged a case against him for violating the Cyber Crime Act. He was presented before civil judge Shaista Kundi.

Yesterday, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC), headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa, conducted hearing of petitions to probe the alleged video scandal of former accountability court judge Arshad Malik and adjourned hearing of the case till July 23 following recommendations of the attorney general.

During the hearing, the plaintiff’s lawyer completed his arguments and suggested to form neutral inquiry committee to investigate the matter over which, the CJP said that the court would do whatever it finds suitable. The government has also an authority to constitute the commission, he told.

Justice Khosa said that the judge should not have been blackmailed over the video scandal, adding that irresponsible statements were the tragedy of our society as they badly disappoint people. He further hinted at transferring Arshad Malik to Punjab.

On the other hand, Minister for Law Dr Farogh Naseem had told that senior judge Arshad Malik was barred from working as accountability judge. He told the judge had said that he was not pressurised by anyone to deliver verdict against Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference and that he should have not acquitted the ex-PM in one case and sentenced him in another case if he was pressurised.

Earlier on July 6, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said she has solid evidences that ex-premier Nawaz was victimised by the courts in fake corruption cases.

Maryam Nawaz also presented a video clip whereby former accountability judge Arshad Malik could be heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference.

She said the judge had contacted Nasir Butt and told him that he was feeling guilty and having nightmares ever since he announced the verdict that led to Nawaz Sharif’s imprisonment.

The PML-N leader claimed that the accountability judge was coerced into delivering the Al-Azizia verdict against him [Nawaz]. She further demanded acquittal of Nawaz Sharif on the basis of evidences shown in video, adding that she respects every institution of Pakistan.

Contrarily, former judge Arshad Malik had rejected all the allegations leveled by Maryam Nawaz regarding victimising ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif in fake corruption cases.

The judge had released his statement and termed the leaked video played by PML-N leaders during their press conference as fake, fabricated and out of context.

Arshad Malik told that he had old relation with Nasir Butt, the person shown talking to him in the alleged video, and his brother Abdullah Butt who used to often meet me.

In an affidavit submitted in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), teh judge revealed, “Hussain Nawaz Sharif, son of incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif offered me a bribe of Rs500 million for my resignation on the grounds that I “could no longer deal with the guilt of having convicted” Nawaz under duress in the Al-Azizia/Hill Metal Establishment reference.”—NNI