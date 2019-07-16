Court to decide issue of judge, remarks SC on video scandal case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan remarked on Tuesday that the issue of judge Arshad Malik will be heard by the court, however, the dust must settle regarding the issue.

The SC heard today the video scandal case of judge Arshad Malik, who was removed from post last week upon Islamabad High Court’s request.

The SC had taken up the case for hearing on July 16. The apex court’s three-member bench under Chief of Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa heard the case today.

During the hearing, the applicant’s lawyer presented his arguments, saying that the SC should take suo motto in the matter.

The court in its response stated that it will no longer be independent if it functioned upon what people suggested.

The court issued a notice to the Attorney General and asked for recommendations in the case.

Subsequently, the SC adjourned the hearing until July 23.

In view of today’s hearing, security was beefed up around the federal capital and 1,000 police personnel deployed in the Red Zone and SC premises.

In accordance with an SC notification, the staff allowed people inside only through special passes and after snap-checking.

Those attending the hearing were not allowed to take mobile phones and cameras inside.

Earlier in an affidavit submitted to the IHC, Malik denied the contents of the video — which purportedly showed him admitting to a lack of evidence against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif — and termed them edited, fabricated, and aimed to defame him.

The court had issued notices to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Zafarul Haq, and others.

The Supreme Court took up the case on a petition submitted by a citizen named Ishtiaq Ahmed, who appealed to the apex court for an independent judicial inquiry of the video scandal.—INP