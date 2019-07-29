CPA Asia Regional Conference begins today

Fifth Asia Regional Conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association will begin in Islamabad today.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser will chair.

It will be attended by Speaker of Ugandan Parliament and incumbent President, Member of British Parliament Lord Purvis of Tweed Jeremy Purvis, Member Malaysian Parliament Dr. Noraini Binti Ahmad, Chairperson CPA Executive Committee Emilia Lifaka, Secretary General CPA Akbar Khan, Speaker Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly Fida Muhammad Nashad, Speaker Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir and other national and international personalities of prominence, members of parliament and observers.

Speaker National Assembly says the aim of the conference is to bring parliaments of various countries together for regional prosperity.