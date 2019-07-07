Cricketers return home after World Cup knock out

ISLAMABAD: Members of the Pakistan cricket team returned to the country on Sunday after getting knocked out of the ICC World Cup 2019.

The players through different airlines arrived in Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot, and Islamabad as their World Cup campaign came to a close, putting an end to the assignments of Pakistan’s former cricketers associated with multiple international networks.

Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Husnain arrived in Karachi today.

Moreover, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, and Imad Wasim arrived in Islamabad while Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, and Asif Ali reached Lahore.

The players did not speak to media upon arrival.

Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, and Mohammad Amir will spend a few more days in England before returning to Pakistan. Bowling coach Azhar Mehmood and Manager Talat Ali will also stay in England.

Head Coach Mickey Arthur will head to South Africa and will come back to Lahore after 10 days, as revealed by the sources. —NNI