CTD arrests JuD chief Hafiz Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Counter Terrorism Department on Wednesday has arrested Hafiz Saeed, chief of banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) from Lahore.



A spokesman for Jammaat ud-Dawa (JuD), , said counter-terrorism officials arrested Saeed while he was on his way to the central Pakistan town of Gujranwala. The charges he faces are still unknown but appear to be linked to terrorism financing, the spokesman added.

On July 3, the CTD registered several cases against Saeed for terror financing and money laundering. CTD claims that JuD was allegedly financing terrorism from funds collected through non-profit organizations and trusts.