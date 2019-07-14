Home / World / Deadly monsoon destroys 5,000 shelters in Bangladesh Rohingya camps

Bangladesh's meteorological department said the Cox's Bazar district -- home to nearly one million Rohingya Muslims who have fled a military crackdown in Myanmar -- has seen at least 58.5 centimetres (nearly two feet) of rain since July 2.