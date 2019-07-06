DG ISPR, Chairperson DHR discuss missing persons issue

Chairperson Defence of Human Rights, Amina Masood Janjua met DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor in Rawalpindi today.

According to ISPR, the issue of missing persons was discussed in the meeting.

The DG ISPR apprised Amina Masood about government and security forces to address the missing persons issue for which judicial commission is working day and night.

He also apprised about constitution of special assistance cell at the GHQ for assisting the process.

The DG ISPR said our hearts go with the families of missing persons. However, we must realise that not every person missing is attributable to state.

He said those with state are under legal process. Still many individuals are there as part of TTP in Afghanistan and may be in other conflict zones elsewhere.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said there are many who got killed fighting as part of TTP against the state of Pakistan. Such individuals are also to be accounted somewhere while listing the missing persons.

Amina Masood Janjua acknowledged efforts by the state and security forces and for their empathy and support.

She also reiterated the pledge that affected families shall not allow any anti-state force to exploit their emotions against the interest of Pakistan.