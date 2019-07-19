Difficult decisions taken for country’s economic stability: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said present government has introduced unprecedented reforms in social, economic and administrative sectors over the last ten months.

He was talking to Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan who called on him in Islamabad on Friday.

Imran Khan said PTI assumed the power in difficult situation and took difficult decisions for economic stability in the greater interest of the country.

The Prime Minister said that despite difficult economic situation, we took steps to protect the vulnerable and weak segments of the society keeping in view the model of State of Madina. Ehsaas programme, construction of Panah Gahs, housing project to provide houses to the homeless people and other welfare measures are practical steps towards the fulfillment of promises made with the people.

The Prime Minister noted the Information Ministry has an important role to play in highlighting the steps taken in the interest of the people and the country. He directed the Information Ministry to ensure flow of accurate information to the masses in cooperation with the media as well as to play more effective role in unmasking the negative propaganda.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said strengthening the tradition of accountability in public sector organizations is an important component of government’s reforms agenda. He directed that the different departments of the Information Minister be made more proactive to ensure access of information to the people and to effectively highlight the government’s reforms agenda.

Information Secretary Zahida Parveen, Principal Information Officer Tahir Khushnood and other senior officials of Information Ministry were present on the occasion.