Dr Firdous regrets lavish spending of national exchequer by past rulers

Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has regretted the lavish spending of national exchequer by the past rulers on their foreign trips.

In a tweet on Wednesday, she said time has come to hold those accountable who spent the money of poor people on their foreign trips.

She said the nation would not have been facing poverty today had the looters not spent the money on giving tips of millions of rupees. She regretted that these plunderers are now shamelessly declaring their trips as a discretion. She pointed out that besides using official vehicles, they also undertook personal visits abroad at the expense of national kitty.

Rejecting the hue and cry of the opposition parties, she said they will not be spared without holding them accountable.