Dr. Hafeez Shaikh, Dr. Reza Baqir meet IMF MD, WB officials

WASHINGTON: Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue and Dr. Reza Baqir, Governor State Bank of Pakistan spent a busy day in Washington, DC meeting with the IMF Managing Director Mr. David Lipton and senior officials of the World Bank and IFC.

They spoke at length with the members of World Bank-IMF Pakistan Staff Association and heard their suggestions for reforming the economy. They also spoke at an event “Pakistan: This Time it’s Different” hosted by Mr. Masood Ahmed, President Centre for Global Development which was attended by a cross section of individuals from the think-tanks, government, academia and Pakistani diaspora.—NNI