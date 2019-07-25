Home / Editors Pick / Dr. Hafeez Shaikh, Dr. Reza Baqir meet IMF MD, WB officials

Dr. Hafeez Shaikh, Dr. Reza Baqir meet IMF MD, WB officials

hafeez1.jpg

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue and Dr. Reza Baqir, Governor State Bank of Pakistan in a meeting with IMF Managing Director David Lipton and senior officials of the World Bank and IFC in Washington, DC. INP Photo