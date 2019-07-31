ECC approves proposal to revise gas prices for tandoors

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet has approved a proposal submitted by the Ministry of Energy to revise gas prices for roti tandoors in the larger interest of the general public.

The ECC, which met with Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, in the chair, decided to provide relief to the masses by reverting the gas prices for tandoors to the position of 30th June 2019.

The ECC meeting also called for effective price control by provincial governments and relevant authorities to ensure the sale of roti at its old price.