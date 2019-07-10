England paceman Wood signs new deal with Durham

LONDON: England paceman Mark Wood was given a boost on the eve of his country’s World Cup semi-final against Australia as he signed a three-year contract extension with his county Durham.

Wood is currently on duty with the England squad ahead of Thursday’s World Cup semi-final at Edgbaston, but found time to put pen to paper on the new deal.

“It is an exciting time for Durham at the moment with the change in coaches and the new identity, so to be able to bowl more overs and take wickets for this team is something I am excited to carry on doing,” Wood said.

“Whenever I step foot out onto the pitch at the Riverside, I just get a great feeling. It was extra special playing for England against New Zealand last week on home soil, so to know I have at least another three more years of playing here definitely makes me smile.”

Fast bowler Wood emerged from Durham’s academy to help the team win the County Championship in 2013.

The 29-year-old’s elevation to the England squad has seen him become a valuable member of the World Cup side, and he has taken 16 wickets to date in the tournament.—AFP