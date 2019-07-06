Facilitating overseas Pakistanis, investors, foreign tourists on airports top priority of Govt: PM

Chairing a high-level meeting to ensure better arrangements on country’s airports in Islamabad, he emphasized on provision of facilities of international standard on country’s airports and making the immigration and custom procedure easy to maximum level.

The Prime Minister directed Secretary Aviation to complete separation of regulations and management of airports under the new aviation policy at the earliest.

He said foreign companies showing interest to offer best management of airports and in provision of services worth international standard will be welcomed.

The Prime Minister was informed about progress pertaining to Pakistan International Airlines.

He was also given a detailed briefing on future strategy to provide best facilities to the passengers on Pakistani airports and to improve arrangements there.

Imran Khan formally inaugurates Road to Makkah project

Prime Minister Imran Khan has formally inaugurated Road to Makkah project at the Islamabad International Airport.

Under the project, the customs clearance and immigration of Pakistani pilgrims will be completed at Pakistani airports before their departure for Hajj in order to save them from a long wait at Saudi airports.

During the recent visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan had requested him to include Pakistan in the Road to Makkah project.

The pilot project of the Road to Makkah programme has been started from the Islamabad airport this year and will be extended to other airports of the country in subsequent years.