Fahad Mirza an Icon to look upto

In a world full of technologies and machinery plastic surgery is the new method to enhance your features . In countries like Pakistan plastic surgery are way more common.

Hair transplants, Breast implants, Nose job and Botox are few of the most common surgeries around the globe. Doctor Fahad Mirza,who is an actor as well as a successful surgeon of Pakistan. He is very well known for his work in the field of plastic surgery.

Fahad Mirza recently collaborated with The World Plast Foundation. Which is an organization that collaborates with ace doctors and surgeons and executes a charity mission in several countries around the world.

The campaign includes surgeries of unprivileged individuals who can’t afford these treatments. Its really commendable that Fahad Mirza who is also a well-known celebrity has taken out some time out of his dual careers for this cause and to work with The World Plast Foundation to spread the happiness through these treatments for the ones who need.

We hope to see people like Fahad Mirza and organizations like World Plast Foundation who can make a huge difference to the less privilege in the world and become a part of this good deed.