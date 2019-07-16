Famous Pakistani poet Himayat Ali Shair passes away

Famous Pakistani poet, actor and radio drama artist Himayat Ali Shair passed away due to heart attack in Canada on Tuesday.

His first poetry book “Aag Main Phool” was published in 1956 and received the Presidential Award in 1958.

Himayat Ali Shair also worked for different films including Jab se Dekha hai Tumhe, Dil ne Tujhe maan liya, Daaman, Ek tera Sahaara, Kaneez, Mairay Mehboob, Tasveer and Khilona.

He received Pride of Performance Award for his literary services in Urdu literature from the president of Pakistan in 2002.