Fawad lauds Bilawal for his support lent towards govt on critical US trip

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry has lauded Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the support shown by him over the ongoing talks between US and Pakistan after Pakistan-Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) government assumed power.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Fawad Chaudhry said that the government’s victory in the bilateral talks was a victory for the country and should be seen as such by the opposition.

He thanked Bilawal Bhutto who earlier in the day tweeted out his “unconditional support” towards the Government of Pakistan currently on an all important US trip.

The Federal Minister said that support of Chairman PPP was a positive gesture and such an initiative should be reciprocated by the entire opposition party leadership.

Chaudhry also showed support for the opposition’s positive intent shown during the Pulwama attacks and the incidents that followed after.

He also said that Pakistan was hopeful for a stable Afghanistan and was working diligently to bring peace and prosperity to the region with the Afghan talks initiative.

Fawad Chaudhry further stated that such uniformity of thought if achieved at the local and international levels then Pakistan surely had a bright future in stored.—INP