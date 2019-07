ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday confiscated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Senator Chaudhary Tanveer’s undeclared property.

FBR started its action against ‘benami’ properties from Karachi and the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Chaudhary Tanveer was the first politician affected over his undeclared six kanal plot in Rawalpindi.

Similar action was carried out in Karachi and notices were issued to eight benami properties holders.