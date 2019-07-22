FBR requests heads of banks to provide information of ‘Benami Accounts’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi has requested all the heads of banks to provide information to FBR relating to Benami Accounts within fortnight.

In a letter, he urged the banks to share with FBR all the gathered information in this regard, which shall be kept highly confidential.

Shabbar Zaidi said FBR is mandated to take action against Benami Accounts under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Ordinance, 2017.

He said FBR has legal obligation under the aforesaid law to identify such assets.

The Chairman said the best approach in this regard is mutual cooperation, voluntary compliance and close coordination between banks and FBR.