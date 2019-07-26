Federal Cabinet allows Pakistanis holding dual nationality to take part in elections

The cabinet, which met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, also formed a committee to initiate the process of required legal amendments to this effect.

It viewed that providing overseas Pakistanis an opportunity to take part in political process is in the interest of the country.

The Prime Minister directed the cabinet members to ensure that price of the flour is not increased and no artificial shortage of the commodity is created.

The cabinet also granted 120 days extension to the eighth wage board award.